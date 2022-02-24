S1E1: Laugh with the Graph (Julianne Yonano Guests)

Hosts Zack Born and Kyle McCabe interview student musician Julianne Yonano. We talk about her financial successes stemming from music, her ability to create imaginary people, and her management styles in music production. Between questions for Julianne, we take joke breaks where we poke fun at news stories involving our community.

Jokes include the Pepperdine Dean’s List, Pepperdine’s cafeteria grab-and-go policies, Mono County COVID infection rates, surfing concussions, the “Betty White Challenge,” electric busses, the reopening of fraternities, the LA River Ecosystem Restoration Project, Supreme Court Candidate Leondra Kruger, and LA County Health Department ocean water advisory warnings.

Laugh with the Graph is hosted and produced by Zack Born and Kyle McCabe. This episode was recorded in the KWVS Studio at Pepperdine University and edited by Zack Born. Theme song by Zack Born and Dylan Ingram.