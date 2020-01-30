Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

When the Graphic heard reports that Kobe Bryant had died in a fatal helicopter accident in Calabasas, five Graphic reporters immediately rushed to the scene.

Sports editor Karl Winter, assistant news editor Kyle McCabe and staff writer Ali Levens recall their experiences reporting on the tragedy.

