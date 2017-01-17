Art by Caitlin Roark

If you learn one thing from me when it comes to beauty, it should be to take care of your skin. That doesn’t mean caking yourself in makeup so no one can tell you haven’t. It means putting in the work now so your 50-year-old self will thank you later.

Part of showing your skin love is saying no to heavy makeup and letting your skin breathe, shine and do its thing. Don’t try to make it something it’s not. If you’re oily, embrace the glow; if you’re dry, let’s get you some hyaluronic acid, stat. Work with what you’ve got and don’t waste your time fighting your body. Chances are, you’ll only further aggravate the situation.

No amount of makeup, with its pretty packaging and plentiful promises, is going to give you the satisfaction you feel at the end of the day when all is said, done and wiped off and your skin is happy and beautiful beneath it all.

Ok, back to our regularly scheduled programming after a brief (but necessary) rant. Solid skincare is the first step to a flawless finish. Regardless of your desired look, always start with a great moisturizer. Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentrate is a favorite amongst models and makeup artists for a matte finish. But if you’re going for glow, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is super nourishing and will get the job done.

Next up is a tinted sunscreen. Elta MD UV Clear is my go-to base. I’ve never gone through so many bottles of one product, and I’m crazy particular so you know it’s good. The coverage is super light, but it evens you out, gives a little glow and offers major protection; I’ve literally turned “fair” since using it. But for more options, check out Slather Up: Sunscreen 101.

I follow the sunscreen with a little concealer under the eyes. Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer is a classic, but lately, I’ve been using Laura Mercier’s Flawless Fusion Ultra Long Wear Concealer. A great drugstore option is Maybelline’s Fit Me Concealer. I’m happy to report that all three offer solid coverage and are the real MVPs after a long night studying — or not.

PSA: When it comes to under eye darkness, you don’t need as much concealer as you think. Try three tiny dots, tap them into your skin lightly with your ring finger (using your hands will warm the product up for better absorption and a more natural finish) instead of mindlessly smearing it on. Less product equals less creases and cakiness as well.

If you’re one of the lucky few who don’t deal with dark circles, first off, I’m jealous and annoyed, but I’ll still let you in on the YSL Touche Eclat. This is the lightest of the light when it comes to concealer — essentially invisible but undeniably brightening — and you definitely won’t crease.

I like to use this one on super light makeup days just to brighten things up and bring light to the face. The tubes last forever and double as a non-sparkly highlighter if you feel like going the extra nine. I like to apply it down the bridge of my nose, above and below the eyebrows, and on the chin and cupid’s bow. If that doesn’t wake your face up, I don’t know what will, and you have my permission to get back in bed and call it a day.

For a little definition and contour, my ride or die is the Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Powder. I have the little $25 contour duo from Sephora and it has lasted two years and is still going strong. Yes, I know, products expire, that’s gross, I should throw it away. But I love it too much and am too cheap to buy another; sorry not sorry! A little of that in the hollow of your cheek bone, around your hairline, down the sides of your nose and your jawline et voila, she has no puffiness! Honestly, any bronzer you have will do for this — Nars Laguna, Hoola Lite, you name it. Just make sure the undertone isn’t too orange or too red.

Finish your face with a little blush. Nars in Amour or Gina does the trick for me. Then it’s on to the eyes! I like to line my lash line with a brown shadow, usually Sephora’s Coffee Break. I curl my lashes (Tweezerman makes a great one) and follow up with Glossier’s Lash Slick, the most natural mascara of all time. Think of it as a lengthening and darkening tint. Then tie it all together with your brows. I love L’oreal’s Brow Stylist Plumper, as it is cost effective and not too heavy.

If you want to seal the deal with a little face mist, be my guest (Caudalie Beauty Elixir comes in a mini). But otherwise, you should be set to go and glow. xx

