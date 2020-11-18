Photo courtesy of Pepperdine

In the first COVID-19 update email of the new year, President Jim Gash shared some personal news with the community sharing his own positive test for COVID-19.

Jim Gash and his wife, Joline Gash, tested positive the morning of Jan. 4, after experiencing “mild symptoms” late last week, Jim Gash wrote. Jim Gash shared that the couple had come into contact with immediate family members who had also tested positive the week prior, and had been in quarantine up until their positive test results.

The Gashes will continue to follow all University protocols and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Jim Gash wrote, including isolating at home until safe for them to no longer do so.

“I plan to continue working remotely during this time, and Joline and I will closely consult with our primary care physician and the Student Health Center during the recovery from our mild symptoms,” Jim Gash wrote.

The Pepperdine community has had 103 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, 60 of which were students.

Jim Gash reminded students of the widespread nature of COVID-19 and encouraged community members to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and follow public health guidelines.

“Together we can help slow the spread of coronavirus as we look forward to the new semester ahead,” Jim Gash wrote.

