Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Versus LMU

The Waves and Lions fight for the ball Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves controlled the pace of the game, as they had seven shots on goal compared to zero from the Lions. Photos by Mary Elizabeth

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer defeated PCH Cup rival Loyola Marymount on Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field with a 2-0 shut-out.

Senior midfielders Shelby Little and Carlee Giammona cashed in on goals this game. The Waves bounced back versus their loss against Brigham Young University on Oct. 19 with back-to-back wins at Pacific and LMU.

This was the Waves ninth shut-out of the season — a majority of their victories coming from strong defensive efforts heralded by junior goalkeeper Ellie Sommers, though it was freshman goalkeeper Harlee Head who delivered the shut-out.

The Waves’ offensive momentum seemed to come back through the back-to-back victories, as they controlled the momentum with 13 shots and held the Lions to just three.

The Waves close their WCC conference play with just two more conference games — the next one versus Saint Mary’s on Nov. 2.





