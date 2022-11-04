Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Versus LMU

Pepperdine Graphic

The Waves and Lions fight for the ball Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves controlled the pace of the game, as they had seven shots on goal compared to zero from the Lions. Photos by Mary Elizabeth

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer defeated PCH Cup rival Loyola Marymount on Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field with a 2-0 shut-out.

Senior midfielders Shelby Little and Carlee Giammona cashed in on goals this game. The Waves bounced back versus their loss against Brigham Young University on Oct. 19 with back-to-back wins at Pacific and LMU.

This was the Waves ninth shut-out of the season — a majority of their victories coming from strong defensive efforts heralded by junior goalkeeper Ellie Sommers, though it was freshman goalkeeper Harlee Head who delivered the shut-out.

The Waves’ offensive momentum seemed to come back through the back-to-back victories, as they controlled the momentum with 13 shots and held the Lions to just three.

The Waves close their WCC conference play with just two more conference games — the next one versus Saint Mary’s on Nov. 2.

Pepperdine Women's Soccer senior midfielder Shelby Little (No. 8) rushes to defend LMU sophomore midfielder Sophia Pearlman on Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves struggled as of late but gained much needed victories versus Pacific and LMU. Photo credit: Mary Elisabeth
Little dribbles the ball past her defender Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. Little scored in the 90th minute of the game thanks to a cross from senior defender Trinity Watson. Photo credit: Mary Elisabeth

The Waves and Lions clash Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves have two remaining games in their WCC schedule. Photo credit: Mary Elisabeth

Freshman midfielder Tatum Wynalda zips past her defender Oct. 29 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves seemed to found their offensive rhythm — scoring eight goals in the past three games — once again with strong performances versus Pacific and LMU. Photo credit: Mary Elisabeth

