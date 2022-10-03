Photo Gallery: Pepperdine Cross Country Shines in Waves Invitational

Runners prepare to run at the Waves Invitational on Oct. 1, in Malibu. The Waves start the season strong at the Mark Covert Classic on Sept. 3, and backed up their performance with victories at the Waves Invitational. Photos by Caitlyn Garcia

Pepperdine Cross Country hosted a meet for the first time since 2017 at Alumni Park on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Waves were unbothered by the gloomy Saturday morning as the women’s cross country team took first place, sweeping all five schools. The men’s team finished second place and beat PCH Cup rival Loyola Marymount University.

The men’s team had a total of four runners in the top 25. Graduate student Will Bullock lead the way with a time of 27:08:00 in the 8K meters and finished fourth overall.

On the women’s side, sophomore Megan LaCamera came first place in the 6K meters with a time of 23:29.80. This secured her third-place finish and sophomore Eden Mitteldorf finished seventh about 20 seconds later with a time of 23:50.30.

Three freshmen from the men’s team excelled demonstrating the team’s depth. Joshua Bergers, Patrick Thomas and Spencer Mueller finished 11th, 23rd and 39th overall respectively.

The Waves travel north to Santa Clara, Calif., to compete in the Broncos Invitational on Oct. 15.

