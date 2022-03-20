Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: No. 7 Men’s Volleyball Dominates CSU Northridge

Graduate student outside hitter Jaylen Jasper celebrates after a service ace in the third set forcing a timeout at Firestone Fieldhouse on March 16. The Waves dominated with five service aces in the match. Photos by Mary Elisabeth

No. 7 Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball (10-6) swept CSU Northridge (5-7) in straight sets 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 on March 16.

The Waves controlled the match with a combined offensive and defensive effort. Pepperdine had a .403 attack percentage along with 26 digs.

The Waves continued to show their home-court advantage with an 8-1 record at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine has accomplished seven sweeps out of their eight home wins this season.

Pepperdine sits at an 11-6 record, as they traveled to Northridge to close the series with another 3-0 sweep. The Waves improved their record on the road, as it now stands at 3-5.

Staff photographer Mary Elisabeth was on-call at Firestone Fieldhouse to capture the Waves’ success in their 3-0 sweep.

Graduate student outside hitter Jaylen Jasper tools the Northridge block in the first set. Jasper leads the team with 199 kills in the season. Photo by Mary Elisabeth
Sophomore setter Bryce Dvorak elevates for a topspin jump serve in the first set. Dvorak leads the team with 31 service aces in the season. Photo by Mary Elisabeth
Senior libero Spencer Wickens and graduate student oustide hitter Jaylen Jasper dive to keep the ball up in the first set. The Waves showed their defensive strength with 26 digs throughout the match. Photo by Mary Elisabeth
The Waves gather together after taking the lead in the second set forcing a timeout. Pepperdine’s last three wins have all been 3-0 sweeps. Photo by Mary Elisabeth
Senior outside hitter Alex Gettinger sets up a jump serve in the third set. Weinberg contributed 11 kills in Pepperdine’s 3-0 sweep against Northridge. Photo by Mary Elisabeth
Graduate student outside hitter Alex Gettinger joins graduate student middle blocker Austin Wilmot and graduate student outside hitter Jaylen Jasper for a triple block. The Waves finished the game with thirteen team blocks. Photo by Mary Elisabeth
Sophomore middle blocker Andersen Fuller joins sophomore setter Bryce Dvorak for a double block. As a setter, Dvorak has dominated the front row with 26 total blocks this season. Photo by Mary Elisabeth

