On Sept. 10, Pepperdine communicated a data export error that resulted in miscommunication of the community’s COVID-19 vaccination status. Now, two weeks later, Pepperdine has validated all data and can confirm its vaccination breakdown across five schools, according to a Sept. 24 Public Relations email.

Seaver College holds the lowest vaccination rate at 84.3%, followed by the School of Public Policy at 86.1%, Caruso School of Law at 87.2%, Graziadio at 88.8% and the Graduate School of Education and Psychology at 89.7%, according to the Pepperdine COVID website.

“University leadership is now confident in the accuracy of the data and reporting systems and therefore will republish the vaccination rate dashboard today,” according to the PR email.

Pepperdine independently validated Medicat’s data logic, the data transfer from Medicat to PeopleSoft (the University’s main internal programming software) and the resulting output in PeopleSoft, according to the email.

The process took two weeks because the University verified each record in Medicat line-by-line and its corresponding data point in PeopleSoft, according to the email.

Due to the programming error, Pepperdine’s student vaccination rates dropped 12% — from 96% to 84% — and the overall community number went from 95% to 86%.

“As the University works to ensure ongoing accuracy and redundancy in these reporting systems, daily and weekly verifications and cross-referencing procedures are in place across several systems,” according to the PR email.

Chief Business Officer Nicolle Taylor said the University’s vaccination data changes daily as Pepperdine onboards new staff and as students are vaccinated.

The Student Health Center is in the process of reaching out to students who applied for exemptions due to the COVID vaccine’s lack of full FDA approval to ensure they are vaccinated or receive a different exemption, Taylor said. People are also finishing the vaccination sequence, which impacts numbers.

Pepperdine’s vaccination rates are available for viewing on the COVID-19 University Updates webpage.

