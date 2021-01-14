File photo

It’s not a campus reopening, but it’s getting close.

Pepperdine sent an email announcement to community members Feb. 19 anticipating LA County Department of Public Health to allow for limited on-campus activities. The LA County COVID-19 case rate dropped to 20.0 per 100,000 residents this week, and with the case rate below 25, universities will be allowed to reopen partially, according to the email.

The University will host a special President’s Briefing on Monday, Feb. 22, at 8:45 a.m., PST, to share additional information and answer community members’ questions.

Faculty and staff should also anticipate to return to campus soon, according to the email; however, current restrictions still limit access to campus to essential employees.

The email did not say when activities will be allowed or if additional students will be able to live on campus with the updated guidelines.

Pepperdine will provide the latest information on its COVID-19 website.

