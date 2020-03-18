Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

On Tuesday, Pepperdine released that they would be suspending the Buenos Aires and London abroad programs due to Coronavirus. On Wednesday morning, the student body was notified that classes would be held remotely, and anyone who lived on campus must go home.

Ashley Mowreader and Rowan Toke report on the suspension of the B.A. and London programs.

Kayiu Wong and Austin Hall report on student’s reactions immediately following President Gash’s email.

Emily Shaw reports on SGA’s reactions to the email in their weekly meeting.

Kyle McCabe talks with Phil Phillips, Pepperdine’s senior VP of Administration.

