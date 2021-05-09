News / May 18, 2021

Pepperdine Announces Commencement Speakers for Class of 2020 and 2021 Ceremonies

By Ashley Mowreader

Days before the ceremonies, Pepperdine announced its commencement speakers for back-to-back commencement events May 21 and 22.

In a May 18 press release, the University shared that Alan Beard, a double Pepperdine alumnus and chief executive officer of Synonymous, will address the Class of 2020 and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart, will address the Class of 2021.

Photo Courtesy of Pepperdine University

Beard, (Seaver 1994 and School of Public Policy 1999) was recognized as one of the Alumni Office’s 40 over 40 in 2016 for founding social media agency McBeard, which he co-founded with a fellow Pepperdine alumnus. Beard now leads Synonymous, a consumer insights and marketing strategy agency.

Photo Courtesy of Pepperdine University

As CFO of Walmart, Biggs oversees Walmart Enterprise Solutions, “which includes all finance functions as well as Global Procurement,” according to his bio. Biggs is also father to senior and Graphic Business Director Hadley Biggs and serves on the Pepperdine Board of Regents.

Both the 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremonies will take place at 3:30 p.m., PDT on their respective dates. The full commencement schedule and Livestream details are available online.

