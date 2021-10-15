Professor Robin Larsen’s daughter makes candy sushi on their crafting table. The Larsen’s use kitchen roller to roll the rice crispy treat with the gummies and skittles inside. Photo Courtesy of Robin Larsen

Halloween is just around the corner, which means spooky snacks for the season are coming back.

Halloween is a time to show off scary decorations as well as fun costumes, but it is also a time in which many can enjoy delicious themed snacks. Pepperdine students and faculty shared their favorite treats to try during the holiday.

One student makes homemade orange cookies that would bring all the ghouls and ghosts lining up to get a taste. First-year David Harutunyan first learned how to bake these cookies from his grandmother when he was a little kid. Baking the cookies with his family made the whole process more special for him, he said.

“These orange cookies make for the perfect Halloween treat,” Harutunyan said. “The soft and flaky texture is combined with the rich aromatic scent and taste of an orange.”

Orange is a classic Halloween color and also the prominent flavor in Harutunyan’s cookies. He bakes each cookie with orange juice and then decorates them with orange grated peels.

Faculty also shared input on scary treats to make for Halloween. Theatre Professor Robin Larsen said her family makes candy sushi.

“We make rice crispy treats and roll them with candy inside,” Larsen said.

Larsen said she got the recipe from the kids magazine Highlights for Children. There are also recipes on websites like Kraft Foods, The Spruce Eats and The Black Peppercorn that show variations of candy sushi.

Other than homemade snacks, first-year students Hunter Sarmiento and Ellie Blascziek both said their favorite treats to eat on Halloween are Pillsbury Sugar Cookies.

“I enjoy that they have fun designs like pumpkins and ghosts,” Sarmiento said. “It makes me feel in the fall spirit, and they taste yummy.”

Pillsbury sells various types of sugar cookies for different holidays — for Halloween, there are pumpkin and ghost designs on its cookies. Cookie dough is also available for people to bake from scratch.

Different Pillsbury Halloween recipes can be found on its website to try — such as recipes for Wacky Monster cookies, Witch Hat cookies, Pumpkin Ice Cream cookies and more.

First-year student Anika Seneviratne said she enjoys frosted Halloween cookies.

“The frosted cookies that I have had tasted really good,” Seneviratne said.

Frosted Halloween sugar cookie recipes are available for students to attempt on Food Network. The site features different Halloween designs such as black cats, orange pumpkins, candy corn and white ghosts. Other websites, such as Joy of Baking and Veronika’s Kitchen, also list their ingredients on how to make their versions of Halloween sugar cookies.

Sophomore Jacqueline Ferrari said snacking on candy corn brings back memories.

“It reminds me of being a kid again,” Ferrari said. “There’s nothing like going trick-or-treating and eating more candy than you usually do in a day.”

Candy corn can also create different spooky desserts. BRIT+CO lists 16 examples of Halloween desserts that can be made with the candy. Ideas include Candy Corn Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, Candy Corn Milkshake, Candy Corn Donuts and Candy Corn Sugar Cookies.

The BakerMama also presents a spooky snack board with many ideas for students to consider this upcoming holiday. It features snacks such as spider cookies with pretzel legs, ghost bananas and tangerine pumpkins with celery sticks as a stem.

First-year student Ava Campbell said her favorite Halloween dessert is pumpkin bread.

“I love pumpkin bread because it reminds me of home, and it reminds me of being with my family,” Campbell said. “It has this warm cozy feel to it.”

The ingredients for Harutunyan’s orange cookie recipe call for two eggs, ¾ cups of sugar, ½ cup of plain yogurt, ½ cup of vegetable oil, one orange — juice and grated peel — six to seven cups of flour, and ten grams of baking powder. For toppings, one heaping spoon of butter and three tablespoons of sugar can be used.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Timothy Gay: timothy.gay@pepperdine.edu