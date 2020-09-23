From left: Sports Editor Karl Winter, Sports Assistant Editor Paxton Ritchey, Staff Writer Kyle McCabe, Photo Editor Ali Levens, Sports Assistant Justin Touhey and Staff Writer Austin Hall. This group of six made its picks for the fourth week of the NFL season after an intriguing third week. Art by Madeline Duvall

The third week of the NFL season gave us a little bit of everything.

There was a controversial call near the end of a game. There were two massive blown leads, one of which ended in yet another crushing blow for Falcons fans. There was a botched trick play that cost a team the game. There was a Monday Night matchup of the previous two MVPs. There was even a game that ended in a tie.

Unfortunately, there was also a post-week hiccup. After Week 3’s nail-biting Titans-Vikings matchup, the league experienced its first minor COVID-19 outbreak of the season. After at least 11 positive test results from Titans players and staff — though none for the Vikings — the NFL postponed Tennessee’s Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh.

As for the Graphic’s staff’s picks, everyone had a decent week, with Sports Assistant Justin Touhey leading the way at 11–4 after correctly picking the Dolphins to take down the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Each staff member picked at least nine games correctly.

Looking ahead to Week 4, we had a staggering nine clean sweeps, so there were only six games on which the staff had any disagreement. However, we have been wrong on at least one clean sweep game in each of the last three weeks. Also, those other six games include some intriguing upset picks.

In our picks and in the NFL itself, we are attempting to separate contenders from pretenders — late bloomers from “fools-gold teams,” as Staff Writer Austin Hall calls them.

Without further ado, allow Staff Writer Kyle McCabe, Photo Editor Ali Levens, Hall, Touhey, Assistant Sports Editor Paxton Ritchey and Sports Editor Karl Winter to make their selections, starting with the Thursday night matchup of winless squads.

Denver Broncos (0–3) at New York Jets (0–3) (Thursday, Oct. 1 at 5:20 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Broncos

Paxton: Broncos

Austin: Broncos

Ali: Broncos

Kyle: Broncos

Karl: Broncos

“This is going to one of the worst football games of the year. I would pick against the Broncos if they were playing any of the other 30 NFL teams this week.” — Paxton

Baltimore Ravens (2–1) at Washington Football Team (1–2) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Ravens

Paxton: Ravens

Austin: Ravens

Ali: Ravens

Kyle: Ravens

Karl: Ravens

“[Ravens quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] is just not going to play that badly two weeks in a row. The Ravens just have so much more talent. This is a game that they should win, and it won’t be a trap game because of how they lost [to the Chiefs].” — Paxton

Los Angeles Chargers (1–2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2–1) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Buccaneers

Paxton: Buccaneers

Austin: Buccaneers

Ali: Buccaneers

Kyle: Buccaneers

Karl: Buccaneers

“The Buccaneers defense has been good, and I don’t know that anybody saw that coming — like they weren’t good last year at all. It’s kind of sneakily good — like a top five defense in the first three weeks. The offense has been more and more complete as they play more games. Obviously the competition wasn’t great last week, with all of Broncos guys being out [with injuries], but I think they’ve put it together pretty nicely and they will win a game that they should.” — Karl

Seattle Seahawks (3–0) at Miami Dolphins (1–2) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Seahawks

Paxton: Seahawks

Austin: Seahawks

Ali: Seahawks

Kyle: Seahawks

Karl: Seahawks

“Fitzmagic came early this year, maybe too early. Seahawks are coming off a sneaky big win, and they’ll bring the elder statesmen [Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick] back to reality in this one.” — Austin

Minnesota Vikings (0–3) at Houston Texans (0–3) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Vikings

Paxton: Texans

Austin: Vikings

Ali: Texans

Kyle: Texans

Karl: Texans

“So much disappointment from both these teams, especially with how they each could’ve won on Sunday. I think their defense is good enough to keep Watson in check like he has been, and my [Vikings wide receiver] Justin Jefferson [as a good replacement for Stefon Diggs] prediction was a couple weeks early — looks like the real deal.” — Austin

“I thought last week was a pretty good matchup for the Vikings. This is not a good matchup for the Vikings. The Texans still have a lot of weapons and will be able to exploit Minnesota’s young secondary. I like [quarterback] Deshaun Watson and the Texans to finally get a win even though they’ve been roughed up by whoever makes the schedule so far this year.” — Karl

New Orleans Saints (1–2) at Detroit Lions (1–2) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Saints

Paxton: Saints

Austin: Lions

Ali: Saints

Kyle: Saints

Karl: Saints

“This is not a good scenario for the Saints. They lost with dignity to the Packers, a superior team. Now the Lions — who have played better than their record indicates — come in off a victory with nothing to lose. While most people probably saw the Saints being outlasted on a game that was close throughout, I saw a quarterback who couldn’t throw the ball past the line of scrimmage. Lions take this one, and it might be panic mode in [New Orleans].” — Austin

“The Saints defense is bad, but that’s not like saying that the Lions defense isn’t bad either. You have [Saints quarterback] Drew Brees mostly healthy with most of his people — running backs and stuff ,wide receivers, all that jazz. I’ll go the Saints.” — Ali

Cleveland Browns (2–1) at Dallas Cowboys (1–2) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Cowboys

Paxton: Cowboys

Austin: Cowboys

Ali: Cowboys

Kyle: Cowboys

Karl: Browns

“The Cowboys could very well be 0–3 right now. This might be another game where you want to take the over on it, but the Browns have been firing on all cylinders lately and I like what they bring to the table in both the pass game and the run game. So in a shootout? Give me Baker [Mayfield].” — Karl

“It pains me to know that this game will put the Cowboys in sole possession of first place in the NFC East, but I cannot with a good conscience pick the Browns over the Cowboys.” — Kyle

Jacksonville Jaguars (1–2) at Cincinnati Bengals (0–2–1) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Bengals

Paxton: Jaguars

Austin: Bengals

Ali: Bengals

Kyle: Jaguars

Karl: Bengals

“The Bengals will win this game because [rookie quarterback] Joe Burrow actually looks like a competent quarterback despite the incompetence that is the Cincinnati Bengals.” — Justin

“What I saw [in Week 3] was that the Bengals had so many opportunities to pick my upset and beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and they just didn’t know how to finish. They didn’t know how to finish games. That’s really been the one thing that [Jaguars quarterback] Gardner Minshew has been able to do in his career. So I think it’s going to be a very down-to-the-wire game and I like the Jaguars better in that scenario.” — Paxton

Indianapolis Colts (2–1) at Chicago Bears (3–0) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Bears

Paxton: Colts

Austin: Bears

Ali: Bears

Kyle: Bears

Karl: Bears

“[The Colts] actually have a top-three defense in the NFL. They’re number one against the pass and they’re top five against the rush. I think [New Bears starting quarterback] Nick Foles should be the starting quarterback moving forward, but he hasn’t been on the field a lot lately, and the [Colts] have forced a lot of turnovers this year. I think that Nick Foles will have a good season moving forward but that he’ll struggle this week and the Colts will win a close one.” — Paxton

“Are the Colts good? Are the Bears bad? Both of those could very well be yes. Nick Foles is the change up, though; he looked excellent in limited time. The Colts have yet to play a competent defense, and for the first time this year, the Bears actually think they have a chance. If Foles wears a tinted visor, they’ll know for sure.” — Austin

Arizona Cardinals (2–1) at Carolina Panthers (1–2) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Cardinals

Paxton: Cardinals

Austin: Cardinals

Ali: Cardinals

Kyle: Cardinals

Karl: Cardinals

“How the did the Panthers win against the Chargers, other than that last play [fumble]? Who do the Panthers have anymore? They have Teddy Bridgewater, and who else?” — Karl

New York Giants (0–3) at Los Angeles Rams (2–1) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:05 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Rams

Paxton: Rams

Austin: Rams

Ali: Rams

Kyle: Rams

Karl: Rams

“To update you guys on the low-scoring New Jersey teams: The Giants have scored 38 points total the season, and the Jets have scored 37 — for a combined score of 75 points [on the season]. Go Jersey teams! Until you compare with the week’s opponents: The Rams have scored 89 by themselves, and the Broncos have also added to that for a 134 to 75 point difference this week. This will be fun; [the Giants] are going to get hammered.” — Ali

Buffalo Bills (3–0) at Las Vegas Raiders (2–1) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Bills

Paxton: Raiders

Austin: Raiders

Ali: Bills

Kyle: Bills

Karl: Bills

“The Raiders are built to stop a team like the Bills. The Bills have yet to play a competent running team, and [Raiders running back] Josh Jacobs rarely goes back to back without breaking 100 [yards]. Raiders in a minor upset.” — Austin

“[Bills quarterback] Josh Allen looks very impressive. He actually showed that — even when his team is struggling, even when he’s struggling throughout the game —he’s still able to pull themselves together and squeak out a win.” — Justin

New England Patriots (2–1) at Kansas City Chiefs (3–0) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Chiefs

Paxton: Chiefs

Austin: Chiefs

Ali: Chiefs

Kyle: Chiefs

Karl: Chiefs

“[The Chiefs] are the best team in the NFL at this point. Whether you are a fan of them or not, the reality is they’re just very good. The Patriots are a good team too, but their game with the Seahawks showed that when you have a quarterback that’s firing on all cylinders, they don’t have the defense to keep him off the field.” — Paxton

Philadelphia Eagles (0–2–1) at San Francisco 49ers (2–1) (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5:20 p.m., PDT)

Justin: 49ers

Paxton: 49ers

Austin: 49ers

Ali: 49ers

Kyle: 49ers

Karl: 49ers

“I’ll just give a shoutout to the NFC East for single-handedly vaulting three NFC West teams into the playoffs.” — Paxton

Atlanta Falcons (0–3) at Green Bay Packers (3–0) (Monday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Packers

Paxton: Packers

Austin: Packers

Ali: Packers

Kyle: Packers

Karl: Packers

“When are [the Falcons] going to fire [Head Coach] Dan Quinn for continuing to blow these leads? They’re professionals at it. […] [Packers quarterback] Aaron Rodgers did say that this was the first season he’s played in like six years where he does not have pain in his elbow.” — Justin

Editor’s Note: As mentioned above, the NFL postponed the matchup between the 3–0 Steelers and the 3–0 Titans from Sunday until a later week. The Titans reported eight positive COVID-19 test results among players and staff Tuesday. Another player tested positive Wednesday and one player and one staff member tested positive Thursday. The organization shut down its team facilities until Saturday, so the league will shuffle the schedule to find a week to play this game. Our staff will pick the winner of the game in the week in which it is rescheduled.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Karl Winter via Twitter: @karlwinter23 or by email: karl.winter@pepperdine.edu