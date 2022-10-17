Opinion: PGM Picks NFL Week 5

Art by Hailey Hoidal

Week 4 has been a wild ride for a lot of the teams fighting in the middle of the pack. Javonte Williams, the star young running back from Denver, went down with a torn ACL and LCL, ending his season and hurting the already struggling Broncos. Over in New England, things haven’t been any better with the Patriots starting quarterback, Mac Jones, who was diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain — meaning he’ll also be out for a while.

Both teams are looking to keep fighting for the win as the Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts at home and the Patriots face off against the Detroit Lions.

Other big news from week four was the end of the Miami Dolphins’ win streak. The Fins started off the season hot going 3-0, but after mismanagement around the health of their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami lost both their win streak and their young talent. Miami hopes to rally back with backup Teddy Bridgewater when they go up against the New York Jets this week.

The last undefeated team is the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are showing no signs of stopping. At 4-0, the impenetrable Eagles backfield is facing off against an Arizona Cardinals offense that has yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter of any game this season.

Thursday, Oct 6, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2)

Colts: Jaan, Jerry

Broncos: Zack, Sam, Lucian, Ali, Alec

“It pains me to pick the Broncos, it really does. But there’s no way I’m picking the Colts. I’ve been through enough therapy already.” – Alec

“Is this a game I care about? Neigh.” – Ali

“Russell Wilson is dangerussly bad at football this year.” – Jaan

Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 a.m., PDT

New York Giants (3-1) at Green Bay Packers (3-1)



Giants: Jerry, Jaan



Packers: Alec, Ali, Lucian, Sam, Zack

“This game is actually tearing my family apart at home. Mom’s side likes the Packers, but Dad’s side likes the Giants, but I don’t think the Giants currently have a quarterback, and those are kind of important so — I’m sorry little one.” – Sam

“The Packers have had 69 points scored against them this season. I’m looking for a shout-out so it stays that nice for another week.” – Lucian

“Cheese country, let’s eat!” – Alec

Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., PDT

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Steelers: None

Bills: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-2)

Chargers: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Browns: Ali

Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Texans: None

Jaguars: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Bears: None



Vikings: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Detroit Lions (1-3) at New England Patriots (1-3)

Lions: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam

Pats: Zack, Ali

Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)

Seahawks: Alec, Ali, Lucian



Saints: Jaan, Jerry, Sam, Zack

Miami Dolphins (3-1) at New York Jets (2-2)

Dolphins: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Jets: None

“This would be a given for the Dolphins if they hadn’t sacrificed the future of their organization for a chance to win a couple games the last two weeks. Still, it’s the Jets.” – Lucian

“The scariest thing about October is knowing I have to actually dedicate time to watching the Jets try to play football.” – Sam

“Please let Tua rest this game.” – Zack

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Washington Commanders (1-3)

Titans: Alec, Ali, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Commanders: Jerry, Jaan

San Francisco 49ers (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-3)

49ers: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Panthers: Alec

Philidelphia Eagles (4-0) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

Eagles: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Cardinals: Jerry

“The Battle of the Bird Logos Part 1,895,692. We really need to get all the NFL logo designers together in a room and discuss their unhealthy fascination with aggressive-looking winged creatures.” – Alec

“Someone tell Alfred Hitchcock to grab a camera. These birds are going crazy.” -Zack

“I know everyone is picking the Eagles, but Gary Metzker said he’ll fail me if I pick against the Eagles so for the sake of my grade, I’m a Cardinals fan this week. Go Cards.” – Jerry

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Cowboys: Lucian, Jaan



Rams: Alec, Ali, Sam, Jerry, Zack

Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) at Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

Bengals: Sam, Lucian



Ravens: Alec, Ali, Jerry, Jaan, Zack

“Bengals are cute but I sadly can’t pick them this week :(” – Ali

“The Bengals are on the up. I just need Joe Burrow to start passing to Jamar Chase instead of Tee Higgins so I can win my fantasy games” – Lucian

“Ravens country, let’s flock!” – Alec

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

Raiders: None



Chiefs: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

“If I had played fantasy football, I’d trade my left kidney for Patrick Mahomes” – Jerry

“Tune in to watch the announcers lose their minds over Mahomes throwing a shovel pass.” – Zack

“Mahomes country, let’s Mahomes!” – Alec

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Joseph Heinemann: Joe.heinemann@pepperdine.edu