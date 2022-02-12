Omicron Sends Students on Vacation

Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Pepperdine expanded its quarantine and isolation program at the start of the Spring semester. The addition of four off-campus hotels helped the University handle the omicron surge, but not everything went smoothly for the students. One hotel had to close its restaurant due to a staff COVID outbreak, some students did not understand at the start of their isolation when would end and the University lost a hotel contract because students left their rooms. Listen to these stories and more in this episode of the Graph.

“The Graph” is hosted and edited by Kyle McCabe. This episode was recorded in the KWVS Studio at Pepperdine University and featured interviews with Olivia Mastalerz, Alex Zink, Kristopher Gordon, Olivia Formato, Madison Smith and Kyra Hatton.