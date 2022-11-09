News Transparency Measures

The Graphic is dedicated to providing accurate and up-to-date coverage of elections. To do so, there is a dedicated team of writers and editors fact-checking information from several credible government and news sources. These sources are:

Cal Matters.org’s 2022 Voter Guide

POLITICO Playbook.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.

California Secretary of State webpage

Washington Post.

NBC News

AP

Reuters

A team of Graphic reporters and editors decided on what races we will be covering, based on poll-data and interviews conducted with both the Pepperdine and wider Malibu community.

The Graphic has been following the midterm election races since early October.

We never let personal opinions interfere with our reporting. We never use tabloids or opinion news as sources for election information.