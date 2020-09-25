G News / Video / October 14, 2020

My Home Office: Natalie Alderton

By Race Dalton

Freshman Natalie Alderton may be surrounded by trees as she studies in Montana but any new friends are stuck behind a screen.

“I just kind of decided that if I saw someone that I thought was interesting or had things in common with me or I met in a breakout room that I would just reach out to them, as hard as it is,” Alderton said. “Because I realized that I would want people to reach out to me.”

