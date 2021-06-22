Welcome, this is Multicultural meanings: the segment where you learn about the terminology that pops up within your world and means the world to various cultures.

We open with four conversations discussing the word “queer,” featuring Kira Graves, Autumn Johnson, Prof. Darlene Rivas, and Prof. Frau Christina Wuttke. Kira Graves is a sophomore and a Psychology major. Autumn Johnson is a junior and a Film major and a Sustainability minor. Professor Darlene Rivas teaches United States and Latin American History at Pepperdine University for the past 25 years. Frau Christina Wuttke is a German Language and Culture professor and the current Academic Coordinator for the Heidelberg International Program.

We end with a quick dip into the history of the word “queer,” starting with its initial meaning and usage in 1513 and leading to the present day.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. Featured music: “Hora H” by 509-E and “Uh Barato é Louco” by 509-E.