Multicultural Meanings: “Misogynoir”

Welcome, this is Multicultural Meanings: the segment where you learn about the terminology that pops up within your world and means the world to various cultures.

The episode opens with an introduction that quickly defines “misogyny” to help provide insight into a portion of what misogynoir means. After that quick rundown of definitions, we then hop into a short conversation with Professor Angela Smith discussing her understanding of “misogynoir.” Professor Angela Smith has taught at Pepperdine University since fall 2020. She has a Master of Social Work and works as an educator, licensed therapist, and entrepreneur.

The episode ends with a brief discussion of the history of the word “misogynoir,” and how it affects Black women today, and how it has affected them in the past.

