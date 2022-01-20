Multicultural Meanings: “Genderqueer,” “Genderfluid,” and “Nonbinary”

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Welcome, this is Multicultural Meanings: the segment where you learn about the terminology that pops up within your world and means the world to various cultures.

The episode opens with two conversations discussing the words “genderqueer,” “genderfluid,” and “nonbinary,” featuring Manal Murangi and Perse Klopp. Manal Murangi is a graduating senior at the end of the fall semester and Film major and Photography minor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Perse Klopp is a sophomore Art History major at Pepperdine University and attends the International Program in Heidelberg, Germany.

The discussion ends with a quick explanation of the definition of these words and then briefly hop into the history, finding a word that describes a gender experience outside of the binary with a focus on the word “genderqueer.”

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. Featured music: “Perigo (Instrumental)” by Xis and “Us Mano e as Mina (Instrumental)” by Xis.