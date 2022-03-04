Multicultural Meanings: Black History Month

Welcome, this is Multicultural Meanings: the segment where you learn about the terminology that pops up within your world and means the world to various cultures.

This episode uses a different take on our usual programming. Within this episode, I do not define a specific word rather multiple people come to define an experience.

In this episode, we have five short conversations where people define what Black History Month means to them and what being Black means to them. For this episode,

I am joined by Marcus Reaves, Keliya Perry, and Osei Akoto. Marcus Reaves and Keliya Perry both are seniors at Pepperdine University, Marcus is a Psychology major with a minor in International Studies and Keliya is a Journalism major as well as reporter and anchor for NewsWaves 32. Osei Akoto attends Hofstra University and is a Music Business major.

The episode ends with our classic outro.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. Featured music: “Wood On Tha Vinyl featuring Yungstar Instrumental” by Screw City & Million Dollar Beatz and “Mdb053 73Bpm Instrumental” by Screw City & Million Dollar Beatz.