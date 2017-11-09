Photos By: Mikaela Bisson

In life, there are countless things to be thankful for. You can be grateful for anything from your dog, to doing well on a midterm, or hey maybe even just passing that midterm. Pepperdine students love to acknowledge that everyone here are all #SOblessed.

So, in the spirit of the most thankful time of year, I’m teaching you how to make one of the easiest thanksgiving recipes in my family. It takes virtually no time to pull together and is the perfect dish to bring to your Friendsgiving party.

My aunt makes her famous feta scalloped potatoes for as long as I can remember. They’re the perfect amount creamy, crunchy and savory. And the biggest plus? They are so easy to make, all you need is three ingredients.

– A bag of Yukon Gold potatoes

– One carton of heavy whipping cream, full fat

– Two cartons of feta cheese

If you’re like me and your college kitchen has little-to-no oven supplies, you’ll want to make sure to pick up a disposable square poultry dish.

The preparation for this side is even easier than the grocery shopping:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Wash and peel the potatoes. This is the part of the process that takes the longest.

3. Slice the potatoes vertically across. Make sure you have a good variety of thin and thicker slices.

4. Line the bottom of the disposable poultry dish with one layer of potatoes.

5. Crumble feta over top of the potatoes, making sure to have a good amount of cheese but you’re still able to see some potato.

6. Drizzle heavy cream over the top, making sure to cover the potatoes without completely saturating them in the cream.

7. Repeat until you reach the top of the dish.

8. Cover with tinfoil and cook for an hour and a half. You’ll know they’re done when you can easily pierce them with a fork.

9. Remove the tinfoil and cook until the top is browned

10. Serve and enjoy.

Next time you’re scrambling for a cheap and easy dish to bring to your Friendsgiving, try this recipe out. You might want to make extras, this one goes fast.

_______________

