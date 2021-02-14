Podcasts / The Melanated Muckraker / October 24, 2021

Melanated Media Moments: October 18th-Oct 24th

By Aj Muonagolu

PGM Podcasts · Melanated Media Moments: October 18th-Oct 24th

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Don’t fret — here is Melanated Media Moments: It’s your marvelous, magnificent and multicultural segment that reveals the news that may not always be present in the national headlines.

We open up with Pepperdine’s general announcements of cultural club meetings and followed by general open events that all can participate in. Then we go into national news that covers Henrietta Lacks’ family’s lawsuit and the Newberg School Board’s most recent ban.

Finally, we end on international news coverage with China’s new fad with murder mystery parties and Mexico City’s new statue representing Indigenous women.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. Featured music: “Tea Time” by OfShane and “do it” by Jahzaar.


Tags:  Anitiz Muonagolu Celine Foreman China Henrietta Lacks Melanated Media Moments Melanated Muckraker Mexico City Newberg School Board

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Graphic Print Edition: 10-22-2021
Next Post
New Business Prof. Emphasizes Diversity in Academia on 'Good Morning America'



Aj Muonagolu




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Graphic Print Edition: 10-22-2021
 News: New Health Ambassadors Monitor Public Spaces for Mask WearingGood News: Appreciating UncertaintyFellowship for Equity...