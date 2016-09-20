Photo courtesy of McKenna Olson

Malibu Creek State Park offers a variety of outdoor activities and opportunities to enjoy nature.

Nestled just past Pepperdine’s campus, north on Malibu Canyon Road, Malibu Creek State Park has seemingly endless opportunities for the outdoors enthusiast, from hiking to kayaking to rock climbing.

The park grounds stretch more than 8,000 acres and include “dramatic, jagged peaks, stunning canyon vistas, oak woodlands, rolling hills of tall grass, a large volcanic swimming hole, world class hiking, biking and rock climbing and more,” according to the Malibu Creek State Park website.

Junior Audrey Riedel first visited the park last January.

“It is definently a hidden gem because the mountains and rocks are unlike anything you usually see near campus,” Riedel said. “It’s just so unique and makes you feel like you’re worlds away from the cliche Malibu feel.”

A unique aspect of the park is the opportunity to rock climb and boulder. Bouldering is the activity of rock climbing without ropes or harnesses.

Junior McKenna Olson first visited the state park two years ago during her freshman year and said it is one of her favorite spots to frequent, especially for climbing.

“It’s the best place to boulder because of the natural holds in the rocks from years of erosion from smaller pebbles and rain,” Olson said.

In addition to its recreational value, the park has a rich history.

“The first known occupants of the area now [known as] Malibu Creek State Park were the friendly Chumash Indians,” according to the Malibu Creek State Park website. “The very designation of the area comes from the name of a Chumash village pronounced ‘Umalibu’ by the Spanish.”

In more recent history, several films have featured the park landscape. Park-goers shouldn’t be surprised to recognize scenery from Hollywood productions such as “Dr. Dolittle” and “Planet of the Apes.”

“It’s just so fun to get off campus and be in a space that is so different from the scenery that we are used to at Pepperdine,” Olson said. “There is something about being surrounded by mountains that makes you feel so small and really puts the stressors of school into perspective.”

Guests are able to visit the park every day from dawn until dusk at this address: 1925 Las Virgenes Road (at Mulholland Hwy), Calabasas, CA 91302. Dogs are allowed only in the parking lot and on the campgrounds, but not in any of the backcountry trails. All-day parking is available for $12.

_______________

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic