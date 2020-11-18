By the Numbers / News / Special Publications / November 18, 2020

Malibu by the Numbers

By Marisa Dragos

Infographic by Ali Levens

Marisa Dragos/Ali Levens

Marisa Dragos/Ali Levens

____________________

Email Marisa Dragos: marisa.dragos@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  By the Numbers Graphic income Malibu Marisa Dragos southern california special edition statistics the graphiic

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
'It's a Valuable Experience': Going Abroad Changes Students' Lives
Next Post
How COVID-19 Affects Pepperdine, California and the World at Large



Marisa Dragos




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
'It's a Valuable Experience': Going Abroad Changes Students' Lives
 Studying abroad is a classic part of the Pepperdine experience, and about 80% of students participate in at least one study-abroad...