LIVE UPDATES: Power Outages Affect Malibu Campus

Graphic by Ashley Mowreader

The Malibu campus experienced partial power outages March 6 as the University worked to remedy equipment malfunctions from the night of March 5. Intermittent outages and loss of WiFi and cell signal affected students as they returned from spring break.

The University shared a phased outage plan with the community at 9:59 a.m., minutes before the outages began at 10 a.m.

First-year residence halls, Greek dorms (Schafer, Eden, Krown Alpha and Beta), Towers Residence Hall, Lovernich Apartments and Seaside Residence Hall had an estimated restoration time of 2 p.m., according to the University email. Payson Library, the Keck Science Center, Stauffer Chapel and the Tyler Campus Center — including the Caf — also estimated to return at 2 p.m.

Athletics buildings also had an estimated power restoration of 2 p.m. — including Firestone Fieldhouse, Runnels Memorial Pool, Eddy D. Field Stadium. Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center, Hariela International Tennis Stadium, Tari Frahm Rokus Field and the Helen Field Heritage Hall.

Other main campus buildings and classrooms — the RAC, CAC, Smothers Theatre, Elkins Auditorium, Music Building and BPC — would not be restored until 5 p.m., according to the email.

George Page Apartments, Drescher Apartments, the Caruso School of Law, Drescher Graduate campus, the CCB and faculty housing were not affected by outages.

The Graphic will continue to provide coverage of the outages on its social channels and on the interactive map below.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic