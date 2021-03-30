The President’s Briefing will take place Wednesday, April 7 at 8:45 a.m. PDT. See live updates below.

9:52: Gash closed the briefing. The next President’s Briefing will take place June 2 at 8:45 a.m. PDT.

9:51: Gash introduces April Harris Akinloye, the new assistant vice president for community belonging, who closed the Briefing in prayer.

9:49: Question and answer session continues

When will staff be able to return to campus? Staff should wait for guidance from their supervisors, Phillips said. “Those conversations are going on, know that, but we will be giving your further information about exactly what to do as we approach that plans are being made for now,” Phillips said. Taylor also shared flowcharts are being created to assist supervisors with the decision to bring back staff.

Staff should wait for guidance from their supervisors, Phillips said. “Those conversations are going on, know that, but we will be giving your further information about exactly what to do as we approach that plans are being made for now,” Phillips said. Taylor also shared flowcharts are being created to assist supervisors with the decision to bring back staff. Will boosters be need for the vaccine? Kats said research is currently taking place regarding this question, and that we should have an answer to this in the near future.

9:49: Gash takes a moment to applaud the Athletics Department for its work during the spring 2021 semester for its COVID-19 guidance, policy and the success the teams have experienced this season.

9:32: Question and answer from the community

Why do vaccinated people still need to wear a mask? Lee Kats said vaccinated people can still test positive and spread the vaccine, which continues to make it important to wear a mask to protect the community. Gash added we will continue to wear masks because the government and county require them.

Lee Kats said vaccinated people can still test positive and spread the vaccine, which continues to make it important to wear a mask to protect the community. Gash added we will continue to wear masks because the government and county require them. Vaccine long-term health effects on pregnancy and reproduction in women? Kats said, based on reproductive scientists’ research, the data does not suggest there will be long-term health effects on pregnancy or reproduction.

Kats said, based on reproductive scientists’ research, the data does not suggest there will be long-term health effects on pregnancy or reproduction. Second dose of vaccines at the Student Health Center? The SHC expects more doses in relation to people’s second doses (one month following the first dose) and community members can expect email updates as those doses come in, Nicolle Taylor, vice president and chief business officer, said.

The SHC expects more doses in relation to people’s second doses (one month following the first dose) and community members can expect email updates as those doses come in, Nicolle Taylor, vice president and chief business officer, said. Will the pool and the gyms at Pepperdine be reopening? The University does not plan to reopen those facilities yet with the current tier and COVID-19 case numbers, but community members can expect updates on a new student fitness center next to Seaside Residence Hall.

The University does not plan to reopen those facilities yet with the current tier and COVID-19 case numbers, but community members can expect updates on a new student fitness center next to Seaside Residence Hall. Do international travelers coming into LA county need to quarantine? yes, all individuals traveling from outside LA county must follow quarantine based on their vaccination-status, Phillips said.

yes, all individuals traveling from outside LA county must follow quarantine based on their vaccination-status, Phillips said. If summer IP programs are suspended, how will students be accommodated on Malibu campus? If students cannot go abroad, they will be able to enroll in Malibu summer courses as there remains “a great deal of availability,” Feltner said.

If students cannot go abroad, they will be able to enroll in Malibu summer courses as there remains “a great deal of availability,” Feltner said. When can students expect a summer courses update? Seaver students cn expect an “extensive update” coming from the University on Monday, April 12, Feltner said. Gash addressed housing for the summer, in which students should be able to live on campus at a capacity of one student per room. The application for summer housing will go out Monday as well, Feltner said.

Seaver students cn expect an “extensive update” coming from the University on Monday, April 12, Feltner said. Gash addressed housing for the summer, in which students should be able to live on campus at a capacity of one student per room. The application for summer housing will go out Monday as well, Feltner said. Will the June 15 California reopening affect commencement? Gash said the University is expecting a change to the out-of-state visitor guidance which would allow the University to provide an in-person commencement for all community members, but is still lacking official word from the state and county.

Gash said the University is expecting a change to the out-of-state visitor guidance which would allow the University to provide an in-person commencement for all community members, but is still lacking official word from the state and county. Will Pepperdine community members be required to get the vaccine for the fall? Gash said the University, if it does require the vaccine, will allow for medical and religious exemptions as well as understanding that not all individuals are eligible for the vaccine yet. Eight to ten other universities are requiring the vaccine for the fall and based on other schools’ guidelines and the CDC guidelines, Pepperdine will make an informed decision on vaccine requirements. Kats spoke on a University task force creating a policy for vaccination, which released an interim policy for discussion and is receiving feedback from the community.

Gash said the University, if it does require the vaccine, will allow for medical and religious exemptions as well as understanding that not all individuals are eligible for the vaccine yet. Eight to ten other universities are requiring the vaccine for the fall and based on other schools’ guidelines and the CDC guidelines, Pepperdine will make an informed decision on vaccine requirements. Kats spoke on a University task force creating a policy for vaccination, which released an interim policy for discussion and is receiving feedback from the community. What is Pepperdine’s visitor policy? Prospective students are allowed on campus to tour, but other visitors are not allowed, Phillips said. Gash also shared hopes for family members to be able to go to sporting events.

9:31: Pepperdine’s Strategic Plan will be finalized after conversations with the Board of Regents and editing, the community can expect the plan in the next month or so.

9:30: Gash provides an update on the Provost Search, thanking the Provost Search Committee for its work and shares he will review the final candidates and the community’s opinions soon. “I have not set a date at which I will make the announcement thereafter, but I do not intend to wait long, so be looking for an announcement sometime in the next few weeks,” Gash said.

9:28: Gash gave previews of art and theatre performances including “As You Like It,” Dance in Flight, “Cendrillon” (the opera) and Songfest.

9:27: Gash highlighted the changes on campus for the school’s reopening. Pepperdine hung up new signage around campus, affirming belonging and welcoming students back to campus. Due to un-budgeted outside donations, the University will be renovating the Sandbar as well, including new furniture.

9:26: As of Aug. 1, the University will restore the retirement matching program for it’s faculty and staff as well as increase a “modest level” of merit scholarship which will be distributed again by each school’s departments for fiscal year 2022.

9:25: The University continues to use expense optimization measures to balance the budget of fiscal year 2021. Gash announced the continuation of the expense optimization past the end of FY21, on July 31.

9:24: The University expects the fall semester to begin fully on-ground. “We do not believe that we will be prohibited from engaging in our normal delivery of content,” Gash said.

9:22: Summer school will be provided in various classroom experiences based on the school’s choice, Gash said, meaning classes could be offered on-ground, virtually or a hybrid modality. “We will do our best to deliver on-ground experience to the greatest extent possible and feasible in this environment,” Gash said.

9:21: Summer International Programs are still planned to go forward, program participants can expect an update on Monday from Seaver Dean Michael Feltner, Gash said. The various programs are dependent on local guidance and different levels of COVID-19 exposures and community spread, along with vaccines, Gash said. “The situation on the ground in most of these locations is not promising,” Gash said.

9:19: Hardship housing is still available for students looking for it, Gash said. Mental health challenges or safety challenges are among the hardships that qualify, Gash said.

9:18: Phillips reaffirmed the county’s approval of the University’s COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing procedures, calling Pepperdine “the gold standard,” Phillips said.

9:15: Phillips addressed the COVID-19 outbreak on campus that began at the end of March, the University’s first outbreak, which affected students and mostly athletes. Student Affairs moved on-campus resident students into other housing, indoor dining closed on campus following the outbreak and all students living on campus are undergoing surveillance COVID-19 testing as well as athletes. “I feel like we’re really on top of that,” Phillips said. “I won’t be surprised if we have some more cases, especially when we test everybody, but that will give us a very good picture of what exactly we have.”

9:14: Community members looking for their second dose from the SHC can expect email updates, as the University does not get forewarning on when they will receive doses, Phillips said.

9:13: The Student Health Center has administered 700 doses to the Pepperdine community and in to Malibu, Phillips said.

9:12: Individuals arriving to LA County who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine following travel, Phillips said, and those who are not vaccinated must test negative and quarantine for only seven days.

9:11: Phillips talks about Pepperdine’s commencement in May, the state continues to bar out-of-state visitors for Pepperdine’s plan for an outdoor in-person ceremony, but the University hopes for updates soon as “we feel we’re getting some traction in that effort,” Phillips said.

9:10: LA County may move into the Yellow Tier as early as May 4, Phillips said, but California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the economy will open fully on June 15.

9:09: Chief Operations Officer Phil Phillips provides an update on LA County COVID-19 regulations based on the county’s entrance into the Orange Tier last Monday. The University still cannot allow residential living on campus beyond hardship housing and athlete housing, but can increase indoor capacity to 50%, Phillips said.

9:07: Kats also provides information about the efficacy of vaccines based on data from vaccinated health care workers. “The efficacy of these vaccines, in addition to new data release just yesterday, indicating that at a minimum, antibody levels remain very high for at least six months in vaccinated people,” Kats said. “All of this is beyond what anybody had predicted, all very good news.”

9:05: Vice Provost Lee Kats provides an update on the Pfizer trials on youth, which is now seeking Emergency Use Authorization for youths aged 12 to 15.

9:04: “What’s coming is going to be a time of unity, a time of community, a time of celebration,” Gash said. “And I look forward to doing that with you.” Gash goes on to thank the community for their dedication, faithfulness, bravery and courage.

9:01: Gash further acknowledges the fatigue, excitement, gratitude and challenges that the community will continue to feel and encounter.

8:58: President Gash talks about his time as a runner growing up and gives kudos to the distance runners at Pepperdine, drawing a metaphor between the Pepperdine community and the challenging “race” of a year students, faculty and staff have faced. “This is the final stretch of a very long race we’ve been running together, but the finish line is near,” Gash said.

8:55: Seaver student Jack Gerding sings “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus”

8:47: Dr. Jennifer Smith opens the Briefing with a devotion on the connection between God and “good.”

8:46: President Jim Gash welcomes community members to the briefing and provides an agenda overview.