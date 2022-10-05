LIVE UPDATES: President Gash holds President’s Briefing on Oct. 5

The President’s Briefing will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8:45 a.m. PDT. See live updates below.

9:41: Gash introduces Jonathan Winder, head men’s volleyball coach, who closes the briefing in prayer.

9:31: Gash passes the microphone around Elkins Auditorium for new employees to introduce themselves. Many new employees referred to the “Purpose, Service, Leadership” mission of Pepperdine, the location and faith values as reasons they chose to work at Pepperdine.

9:29: Gash speaks about Connor Budge’s memorial service Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and invites community members to join Budge’s friends and family in celebrating him.

9:28: Gash announces today’s Sacred Reading event in Payson Library at 11:30 a.m. and details the University Conference on Oct. 7.

9:24: Tim Perrin, senior vice president for strategic implementation, updates the community on Pepperdine Athletics. Perrin said it is exciting that many of the teams are competing on a national level.

9:22: Gash provides campus updates, including Pepperdine Gives, Into the Woods at Smothers Theater in November, and an Orchestra Concert.

9:21: Gash provides a QR code for community members to submit questions the University will answer within 24 hours.

9:20: Gash introduces Curtis as the staff spotlight for his services to the Pepperdine community.

9:18: Gash reads a letter from a community member to Sean Kavanagh, transit services manager, which highlights Gregory Curtis, a campus shuttle driver.

9:10: Brewster interviews Estes, who started teaching at Pepperdine in the 2021-22 academic year, about “adapting to life as a professor.” Estes spoke on her research on how Christians “use their holy text to tell stories about who they are” when differentiating themselves from Jewish people. Brewster spoke with Estes about balancing her personal life — including having a four-year-old son — with finishing her PhD. Estes said “necessity is the mother of invention” is a proverb that keeps her going.

9:08: Jay Brewster introduces Laura Estes, Seaver faculty fellow in Religion, as the faculty interview.

9:05: Jay Brewster announces academic grants for professors Eric Hamilton and Javier Monzon.

9:00: Gash interviews Wilt, who said her sister attended Pepperdine and inspired her to come, too. Wilt speaks about her roles on the Graphic and NewsWaves and her involvement in her sorority, Pi Beta Phi. Wilt talks about what her future at the Graphic and post-graduation will look like, and said her “ultimate dream would be to cover the White House.” Wilt gave a “shoutout” to her Graphic and academic advisor, Elizabeth Smith, and NewsWaves advisor, Theresa de los Santos.

8:58: Gash introduces Abby Wilt, Graphic managing editor, as the student interview.

8:53: A cappella group Won by One leads the community in worship.

8:48: Dean of Students Sharon Beard leads a devotional about transformation and seeking God’s “truth” to start the briefing.

8:46: President Jim Gash welcomes faculty, staff and students to the briefing.