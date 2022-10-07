Letter to the Editor: Responding to Hub 2.0 Story

Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed in letters to the editor are those of the author, and publication in the Graphic in no way represent an endorsement of any opinions published. This space is provided to allow public response and commentary on articles and issues which are covered by the Graphic and important to its readership.

Thank you for highlighting spiritual life at Pepperdine in your article earlier this week. It is such an important part of our identity as a Christian university, and it is close to my heart. Given my direct involvement in what the article addresses, I want to clarify a few things mentioned. I will limit myself to three.

First, I want to say something about last year’s Hub for Spiritual Life team that I was privileged to lead. Regarding the sustainability of the team’s workload mentioned in the article: Last year was challenging for everyone at the University, and for the spiritual life staff this included the ongoing effects of the pandemic, adjusting to reorganizations, responding to three student deaths, being equipped for rising mental health concerns and more. In all this, the team excelled in providing spiritual care and service leadership, as documented in our year-end reports. I am especially proud of the team for this work. In late April, I led the team in our annual retreat, during which we reviewed the year’s work, encouraged one another and were refreshed. We ended the year united and excited about our ministry plan for the 2022-23 year.

Second, numerous inquiries have come to me about whether the change in my leadership role at the Hub for Spiritual Life was my own initiative. I have not been able to respond to them all, so I will try here. The short answer is yes and no. I proposed the change after a flurry of emails and discussions that took place over the course of a few days in May, but it was not something I was planning before that. My supervisor at that time presented an idea for a reorganization of spiritual life that I was concerned would be counterproductive for the team and our work in the community, especially in light of the many organizational changes to spiritual life and service that had already taken place. I offered alternative ideas that were not accepted, and as I recognized the significant implications of the changes being presented, I then proposed a new role that would allow me to continue serving this community I love in a capacity that is important.

Third, much is said in the article and in surrounding discussions about Pepperdine’s affiliation with the Churches of Christ, and I can imagine there is some confusion. I cannot clear up all the confusion, but for now, I will simply say this: More than group loyalties or worship styles, I think Pepperdine’s Church of Christ heritage is important because of the tradition’s historic emphases on unity — not uniformity — and ecumenism — not homogeneity — as well as collaborative leadership. While Churches of Christ have often fallen short, the ideals are still worth pursuing and have historically allowed Pepperdine to be both rooted in a specific heritage and also ecumenical. This vision is part of what drew me to Pepperdine in the first place nearly a decade ago. It also guided my approach to chaplaincy, including decisions to hire staff and students from a variety of backgrounds, to ensure diverse programs and worship opportunities and to lead ministries that model the hospitality of Jesus. I pray that Pepperdine’s hospitality will not be compromised by any singular or sectarian vision.

I greatly miss my former team and leading spiritual life for students, and I am deeply grieved that all this has become divisive in our community since spiritual life is what should bring us together. It’s my prayer that this letter will provide clarity as I continue serving this community, and especially our amazing faculty and staff, as University Chaplain — now housed in the Provost’s Office. I will continue to pray for unity at Pepperdine, for our leaders, for our faculty and staff and for our students to flourish both academically and spiritually.

Prayerfully,

Sara G. Barton

University Chaplain

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic