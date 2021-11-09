Pepperdine baseball team’s first baseman and outfielder Blake Pou prioritizes self-reflection and growing from mistakes after a tough game.

“Every athlete has times where you go through the ups and downs,” Pou said. “But when you are down you have to do your best to stay in the middle.”

