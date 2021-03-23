Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

The loss of the Shanghai Program is felt by many, but many questions surround why the program closed to begin with. With Shanghai Senior Alumni Kau’i Aguiar, Derek Pinto and Pamela Lim, The Melanated Muckraker explores what Shanghai meant to many, concerns about the Pepperdine Administration and what the possible cultural effects are of Shanghai leaving Pepperdine.

