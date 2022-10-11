Good News: Treat Yourself

For many people, different seasons bring different emotions. For some, summer is when they thrive — enjoying the sun, surf and warm summer nights. Personally, I feel my best in the fall and winter months.

There is something so wonderful about snuggling up in a blanket with some Lipton tea and a good book or movie. That is when I feel my happiest.

Maybe being an Angeleno has given me a different perspective on what a “true” fall is. Nevertheless, I enjoy the seasons I have. It gives me the opportunity to indulge and be a home-body — a desire that has only increased post-quarantine.

My love for fall has prompted a recent purchase I am extremely excited about. Last spring I saw a picture of a girl on Pinterest wearing mini-Ugg boots. I have owned many pairs of Uggs in my life but never in this style. I felt by mid-spring it was too warm and impractical to wear them, but I kept them in the back of my mind.

Flash forward a few months, I was shopping for something else on Nordstrom Rack and found the very Uggs I had seen on sale. I was elated and immediately purchased them. A number of my friends laughed at the fact that I was buying Uggs in July, but I knew come late September I would be very glad I had bought them when I did.

After the intense heat wave that plagued Malibu in mid-September the weather dropped and I finally had the opportunity to wear my Uggs. It may sound silly — but I was so excited and received several compliments on them throughout the day — it even influenced a friend to purchase her own pair.

Not only were they so comfortable and, in my opinion, fashionable, but they represented the start of a season I really enjoy. It made me realize the importance of those little indulgences. College life can, and often is, stressful and overwhelming. Having a little something that makes you happy, even if it’s as simple as a pair of shoes, can end up making a big difference.

I sometimes feel guilty buying things for myself I don’t feel like I need because it can feel frivolous and unnecessary. That thought crossed my mind when I went to purchase my Uggs. Despite that moment of doubt, I decided that I wanted to treat myself.

Part of the transition into adulthood is becoming the primary regulator of your own life in most areas — like health, time management and financial decisions. I am not advocating for constant unnecessary spending, as this can go sideways very quickly, but this experience taught me that those silly purchases do something for us. They provide some happiness and excitement, which ultimately is good for us.

If you are contemplating a mini-Ugg purchase I highly recommend it. What might be my mini-Ugg purchase is someone else’s concert ticket, slice of cake, new bag or massage. Whatever it may be, big or small, if it brings a smile to your face, I say go for it. You deserve to treat yourself.

