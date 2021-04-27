When I first pitched the Good News column to my staff during our Monday night meeting, I wasn’t sure if this would be something anyone cared about. Looking at the nine faces on the screen unflinchingly staring back at me, I wasn’t even sure if this was something my own team cared about.

Luckily, I’ve been proven wrong in more ways than once.

The Good News column, though a little silly and very sappy, has provided an outlet for my news team and the greater Graphic staff to share their story in a present and powerful way I never could have imagined.

Watching each Good News piece pop across my desk, I get eager to open it and take a peek into someone’s life.

After collaborating with this fabulous Graphic staff for almost 14 weeks, I still have yet to meet most of them in person and getting this glimpse into the world beyond their Zoom backgrounds made me feel closer each writer. Hearing each voice ring clearly through their column, my good news was that I was blessed with such an incredible gaggle of individuals as colleagues, mentors and friends.

Working as News Editor, it’s my job to stay on top of community news — whether that’s administrative changes, campus events, student life, or Malibu life, I keep my eyes and ears peeled for the next big story. But I’ve found so much more joy in these little 500 word stories. They may never make it to A1 (the front page) but I’m glad to have them as a close second on A2.

In the last 10 weeks I’ve been reminded of the good news of the rain, summersaults with friends, dogs, Pepperdine campus after dark, coffee in the morning, music, car rides with mom and especially Stella the Drescher dirt hill.

I’ve done my best to teach my team about what it means to be a diligent news reporter, but they’ve taught me the best news is often right under my nose.

So, what’s next Pepperdine community? The Good News column may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the positivity has to.

The Graphic remains a place for the Pepperdine community to receive essential local and campus news, and we’ll continue to provide the hard-hitting content you need and deserve. But before you take to the Instagram comment section about where the good news is at, I’ll urge you to remember this lesson: It’s probably right in front of you, and it doesn’t take a student-journalist to tell you that.

Signing off,

Your Favorite News Editor

