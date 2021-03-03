It rained today.

I know rain is not something usually associated with happiness, but, personally, I have always loved the rain. There is something relaxing about listening to rainfall outside your house when you watch a comforting movie, read a good book or write a story for the newspaper.

I used to run track in high school, and while I was pretty average, I always had my best races when it would rain. Even now, I think a light, warm, rain is the best time to go for a run. Even a cold rain is nice; you can’t feel the pain in your legs if they are frozen.

I also love my bright blue rain boots.

Like any self-respecting, sleep-deprived college student, I drink more coffee than is healthy. When it rains, however, I exchange the coffee for a nice cup of green tea.

As I sit here, sipping tea and listening to the rain hit my patio, I acknowledge that there is another reason I am delighted about it raining today.

My family and I recently moved cross-country from a small town in Long Island, N.Y., to the suburbs outside of San Diego. Today was my first time seeing rain in my new house.

Moving from a town where there were 3 feet of snow and the average winter temperature rests somewhere in the 30-degree range, to somewhere with palm trees and 80 degree days in February felt disorienting. It felt more like a sunny vacation than a new reality.

Believe me, I am not complaining. I definitely prefer the warm weather. Not needing to wear mittens and a hat every time I take my dog outside is fantastic.

The rain today, with gray skies and waving palm trees, made the environment outside my home feel more tangible. Humming along to my rainy day playlist, I watched the fat drops splatter against my window and felt completely relaxed.

Well, as relaxed as I could be with an English paper due in two days (wish me luck).

After it rains, the air smells and feels clean, and walking outside is a literal breath of fresh air. I like to think of it as nature’s reset button.

It also reminds me to reset and to take into consideration the stress I am carrying, and find ways to manage my stress.

Rain reminds me that there is a future. The muddy ground reminds me that the grass will be green and flowers can bloom and the questionable-looking bush in my backyard will grow.

It also reminds me that good things will come. There will be more rainy days, I will hand in my English paper and I will find some more fun songs for my playlist.

It rained today, and I cannot wait for the sun tomorrow.

