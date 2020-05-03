Pepperdine’s main campus is completely empty after classes switched to online classes in March. Photo by Kayiu Wong

President Gash announced this afternoon that Pepperdine plans to resume in-person instruction early August on Malibu campus and international campuses.

The announcement came a little after 2 p.m., through a University email that detailed the tentative plans for classes, residential living, athletics, artistic performances, events and more:

All on-campus and international campus housing will be provided in a manner consistent to the health and safety recommendations

Seaver College is exploring starting the fall semester two weeks early on August 17 — enabling the completion of the fall semester before Thanksgiving break⁠

Officials are monitoring the situation in each international program and said they hope to proceed with the programs⁠

Each graduate school is proceeding with its previously announced schedule for the fall⁠

For Pepperdine Athletics, competitions for the fall will likely be limited to essential personnel only⁠

Large events including fine arts performances and other academic events will not be held until it’s safe under the Los Angeles County public health guidance⁠

Commencement ceremonies will not be held until after the completion of the fall semester

Classrooms configurations will be modified to reduce the capacity of each classroom for appropriate social distancing⁠

Appropriate safety precaution will be taken in large common spaces including libraries, dining halls, lounge spaces and work areas⁠

Pepperdine’s face coverings policy will remain in place under the Los Angeles County public health guidance⁠

The key elements of the health and safety protocols for all campuses are outlined in Pepperdine’s Restoration Plan which includes testing, treating, tracing, separating, operating and cleaning⁠

“Resuming in-person instruction this fall across our five schools and numerous campuses will undoubtedly be complex,” Gash wrote in the email. “I am convinced our community is fully capable of providing the flexibility, patience, creativity, and resilience necessary to meet this challenge, as has been the case on countless occasions in Pepperdine’s storied history.”

Although many details remain uncertain, Gash wrote that much remains dependent on California state and national law, but Pepperdine will move forward with its Restoration Plan and provide final decisions no later than early July.

“Like all of you, I eagerly anticipate our return to campus,” Gash said.

