First-year Christopher Ganey poses for a picture while on a hike in Buena Vista, Va. Ganey said he became interested in Pepperdine because of the University’s Christian tradition.

First-year Christopher Ganey said Pepperdine’s Christian identity drew him to the University.

He said he first heard of Pepperdine when he visited his aunt and uncle in California, as they drove past the campus on his way from the airport.

“My faith is really important to me, so that kind of led to it too where I was like, ‘Wow, beautiful campus, it’s Christian, so it kind of checks all the boxes for me,'” Ganey said.

Ganey is very involved in his home church in Ashburn, Va. While the churches themselves may be smaller than his home church of a couple thousand people, he said he hopes to continue being involved in his faith while in Malibu.

“I lead a group of sixth-grade boys, like a small group, and that’s something I’m really passionate about,” Ganey said.

Ganey said he has already attended virtual worship at some of the other churches in Malibu, hoping to get a feel for where he wants to attend in the fall.

“I found a really good group at Calvary Chapel Malibu,” Ganey said.

In addition to exploring his faith, Ganey is also starting his first year of Pepperdine’s business program. As a Business Administration major, Ganey said he wants to get an MBA. Though he is not completely sure about his career path, Ganey said he enjoys working with others and hopes the MBA will give him the necessary opportunities.

“I think the MBA is a really strong degree that is going to open a lot of pathways for me,” Ganey said.

Ganey said one goal he is working toward is to purchase property by the time he graduates Pepperdine, as real estate has been an interest of his for some time.

“Obviously, It’s going to be very difficult with my student loans, but I’m working on ways to [afford it]” Ganey said. “I’m pretty good at managing my money, and I’m working a lot right now.”

Currently, Ganey is studying in his hometown. Ganey said he has not undergone a large adjustment between his senior year of high school and this semester. The main difference, however, is that many of his friends were able to return to their respective campuses on the East Coast and in the South.

“It’s kind of a blessing in disguise; it’s allowed me to work a ton,” Ganey said. “Not that I didn’t before, but I don’t really have an excuse not to work now — there’s nobody around to hang out with.”

Ganey said he has been working and enjoying the time he is able to spend with his family.

When in-person classes begin, Ganey said he is excited to reside near the ocean, despite how much he loves Virginia.

“There’s nothing like fall here — the leaves change colors, and it’s really beautiful,” Ganey said. “But I’m definitely looking forward to a change of pace — definitely a new adventure on the West Coast.”

