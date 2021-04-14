First-year Chloe Chan sits with her dog, Belly, in November in Silicon Valley, Calif. Chan said it is her dream to work for Google because of the benefits and dog-friendly workplace.

Photos Courtesy of Chloe Chan

First-year student Chloe Chan uses art to navigate life and express herself.

Chan, an Integrated Marketing Communication major and Art minor, is a native of Silicon Valley, Calif., where she currently resides at home with her parents and golden doodle, Belly. Chan said she has a passion for all things creative, and she hopes to pursue a career that allows her to use her communication and artistic skills.

“I’m passionate about self-expression in various mediums — music, writing, tattoos, fashion,” Chan said. “I’ve been drawing and playing music for literally as long as I can remember.”

Chan said she grew up playing piano for seven years and she wants to learn to play more instruments in the future. Her biggest passion is drawing — her favorite medium is sketching with a pen or pencil — and she wants to explore other visual mediums as well.

“I would love to pick up photography,” Chan said. “I’m very interested in film, and learning more ukulele and piano.”

In high school, Chan said she continued to pursue her passion for music. Along with playing varsity golf, Chan participated in her school’s choir and was the lead singer in a band.

“We played worship music, which was actually pretty fun,” Chan said. “We were pretty serious about it — we had real band equipment. I loved the team I worked with.”

Besides worship music, Chan said she enjoys artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith and Julien Baker.

“I listen to all kinds of music, except country,” Chan said. “My main genre is really sad indie music. It’s not necessarily because I’m a sad person, that’s just where I gravitate toward.”

Chan said she set her sights on Pepperdine in high school because of the location and strong academic programs offered.

“One huge factor was the amazing weather and the beautiful campus, which is a shame because I’ve yet to experience it,” Chan said. “It’s near a beach, which I love. I want to learn to surf one day if I ever get to campus.”

Another reason Chan said she decided Pepperdine was the right school for her is because of its International Programs. Chan is passionate about travel and wants to continue to explore new places once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In the past, Chan spent time exploring Bali and Malaysia, where most of her extended family lives.

“I went to Bali when I was very, very little, but I remember so much of it,” Chan said. “And Malaysia — there were just so many fascinating monuments that I didn’t know existed and I was just so in awe. I would love to go back one day and see them again.”

Next school year, Chan plans to spend the full year studying abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I’m so excited to be traveling to a new place,” Chan said. “I’m a mix of excited and nervous, because it’s going to be weird staying with a family I’ve never met, and it’s going to be hard to communicate with them. But I feel like I’m going to love it.”

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Grace Wood via Twitter: @journalist_wood or by email: grace.wood@pepperdine.edu