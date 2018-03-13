Photo by Cameryn Zorb

For many of you, this is the last year that you have at Pepperdine, and time is running out. For others, such as myself, you’re going abroad next year, and you won’t be able to experience the Malibu campus for at least one semester. How can we make the most of the limited time we have left?

I think that one of the most important aspects of the college experience is the people you encounter. We won’t see many of our friends for years to come, so make them a priority. Call or text them and ask to get together for coffee just to talk. There’s going to be a time when you won’t have that opportunity, and you don’t want to live with regrets. Maybe you’ve grown to be close with some of your professors. Take some time to reflect on your time with them because you never know if they have the capacity to give you the best advice or career opportunities. Don’t forget to make time for the people who matter to you.

My second tip is to finish strong academically. I know it’s easy to give in to senioritis and want to slack off in your final weeks, but I think that it says so much about your character and your work ethic if you do finish with good grades. It will show people, especially possible future employers, that you follow through on your obligations. Some strategies you can adopt to finish strong is to communicate your goals with your professors and complete all of your work on time and to the best of your ability.

Finally, experience your surroundings. Malibu is a beautiful town and the envy of many people. So many friends and family who come to visit are awed by the beauty of our campus. Embrace the environment and go into the city to experience some of the attractions you’ll miss being so close to.

The Getty Villa is just 15 minutes up PCH, and the Santa Monica Pier is just a little farther. Plan a day with your friends to visit all of the places that you know you’ll miss. Look online and do your research, investigate local newspapers or some articles posted by locals on the Graphic to find something worth your time.

You want my advice? Make the most of your final moments here at Pepperdine, but look forward to your future and the brilliant moments to come.

