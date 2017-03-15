Graphic by Nate Barton

Songfest might be over this year, but some students are already looking ahead to next year. Students should participate in Songfest; even if they aren’t willing it commit to late night practices, they can engage in the Pepperdine tradition by being a part of the audition. Songfest is an amazing tradition that needs to be preserved and enjoyed for years to come.

A lot of time and energy goes into each Songfest performance, and that effort is like glue that bonds the cast together. Songfest builds lasting relationships with students whom a person might not have interacted with otherwise. “The community, relationships and experiences lead to lifelong memories, and that wasn’t something I wanted to miss out on,” said Jonah Kraal in Caroline Laganas’ article “All Aboard Songfest 2017,” published March 15, 2017 by the Pepperdine Graphic.

When each cast comes together to create a Songfest show, they put together songs, choreography, memorized lines, sets and costumes in the span of three weeks. Each group can step back and appreciate the amazing outcome of their efforts after they step out on the Smother’s stage and perform for enthusiastic crowds.

Performing arts like Songfest “can help to build a strong sense of confidence that will carry over into your everyday life,” according to Kathy Tyner’s article “Six Lessons Learned in Acting Classes That Can Benefit Your Entire Life,” published Sept. 24, 2012 by KD Conservatory, College of Film and Dramatic Arts.

Whether or not a student is on the stage, events like Songfest are affirmed to be beneficial. “[There are] excellent examples of research that absolutely proves how the performing arts have an undeniably positive influence on young people,” reports Mallory Elver in her study “Products of the Performing Arts: Effects of the Performing Arts on Children’s Personal Development and How to Use Research to Initiate Policy Change” published in 2015 by Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Theater performances have been proven to cause audience members and actors to be more empathetic and to experience emotions they would not normally feel.

Songfest is an experience that everyone should be able to share, even if they aren’t acting on stage. This Pepperdine tradition might take time, but it is incredibly worth the effort. Keep Songfest alive and join the fun next year!

