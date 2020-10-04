Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Paxton and Karl weigh in on the Texans firing Bill O’Brien after four games, check in with the NBA finals (7:45), and give a couple shoutouts. Pepperdine Baseball’s Wyatt Young joins the show (10:59) to talk MLB playoffs, sign stealing, and tips on how to survive a bench-clearing brawl.

