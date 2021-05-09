Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Join Misha Semenov in RE: Connecting with alumnus Omarr K. Rambert (class of 2017). In this episode, Rambert shares his experiences through UCLA Law School, passing the California Bar Exam, becoming a Black leader in a fraternity and developing his passion for film. During his time at Pepperdine, he served as an active member of the Black Student Association, music committee chair for the Student Programming Board, and President of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. While at UCLA Law School, he served as an editor of both the National Black Law Journal and the UCLA Law Review. In the coming months, Rambert will have an article published in the UCLA Law Review titled “The Absent Black Father: Race, the Welfare-Child Support System, and the Cyclical Nature of Fatherlessness” at uclalawreview.org.

Rambert gives his input on the effort and grit it takes to get through law school as well as insights for those interested in law but not pursuing a common pre-law track with Pepperdine. Rambert is currently a first year junior litigation associate with the well established law firm, Ballard Spahr. Within the firm, some of his main responsibilities include dealing with copyright infringement and defamation, as well as breach of contract and guarantee.

