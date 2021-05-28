Podcasts / SportsWaves / September 9, 2021

S2E1: Talking Soccer, Heckling and Snowboarding (Goalkeeper Zoe Clevely)

By Karl Winter

PGM Podcasts · S2E1: Talking Soccer, Heckling and Snowboarding (Goalkeeper Zoe Clevely)

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Host and Pepperdine cross country athlete Karl Winter is joined by reigning WCC Defensive Player of the Week Zoe Clevely of Pepperdine Women’s Soccer. Karl and Zoe’s conversation ranges from returning to Pepperdine’s campus (1:50), Zoe’s return for a fifth year (4:05), the Waves’ 4-1 victory over UC Riverside (8:00), the Waves’ chances and remaining schedule in 2021 (13:25), other Pepperdine teams (15:50), heckling (18:00), and snowboarding (20:00).

Expect more Pepperdine Athletics and pro sports content as the year progresses!

Follow SportsWaves on Twitter: @sportswavespod

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“SportsWaves” is hosted and produced by Karl Winter. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


