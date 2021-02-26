Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Join Misha Semenov in RE: Connecting with alumnus Austin Hurwitz (class of 1997). In this episode, Hurwitz shares and reminisces about his time at Pepperdine, life post-graduation and what it takes to be a dad. During his time at Pepperdine, he served as the head sports editor for the Pepperdine Graphic, President of the Inter-Fraternity Council (IFC), and Vice President of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Hurwitz gives his insights on how marketing operates within the sports industry and the hard work-ethic he developed that got him to where he is. Hurwitz works as the Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce at Easton Diamond Sports, LLC — the world’s largest baseball and softball equipment manufacturer — and has worked as an advertising and marketing specialist with many other organizations such as Oakley, Orange County Soccer Club and TaylorMade Golf Company.

Feel free to connect and keep up with Hurwitz on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/austinhurwitz/

Instagram: @austinhurwitz

