Art by Caitlin Roark

As yet another school year begins to wind down, the prospect of summer brings joy and excitement to students on campus. For graduating seniors, summer will mark the end of their undergraduate careers, and that realization brings about a certain level of both excitement and anxiety. With this end in sight, some seniors are affected by a lack of motivation attributed to “senioritis.”

The lack of remaining time mixed with the desire to enjoy every day left as an undergraduate can tempt seniors to give in to senioritis. At Pepperdine, the tragic events of last November and a shorter spring semester have led to a greater sense of urgency and stress among seniors to make the most of their time. Unfortunately, allowing senioritis to fully take over can significantly reduce the quality and performance seen in the classroom.

However, these senior moments shouldn’t be completely written off as they can provide valuable lessons about the monumental transition away from undergraduate life.

Though senioritis is not an actual medical condition, there are several causes attributed to this lack of motivation that affects some senior students. From boredom to genuine fear of the transition from an accustomed environment to that of independence and adulthood, seniors have a lot to contemplate in a very short period of time. For some, the end of their undergraduate experience may have arrived quicker than anticipated, creating a sense of urgency to fit in a new experience every day.

Whether in high school or college, the consequences of senioritis are evident. Late or incomplete assignments, skipping class, inability to find value in certain course work and an overall lack of motivation to commit to school obligations are visible signs of a senior who has been enveloped by senioritis. Hence, it isn’t very surprising that this behavior can possibly lead to decreased overall academic performance.

Nonetheless, senioritis shouldn’t only be referenced negatively. “Senioritis is the last growing pain of childhood,” wrote Stanford University graduate Gwynn Lyons in a piece published by StudyBreaks. “While it is uncomfortable, it is the privilege of young people to experience.” It is natural to temporarily inherit the behaviors characterized as senioritis in this time of transition.

Though one shouldn’t give in to utter laziness, it is understandable for seniors to want to take a step back from the constant grind of classes to take a moment to themselves. Following the tough and stressful year Pepperdine students have experience, this relaxed mentality should even be embraced.

College is a time students have been preparing for a majority of their careers. Once the time comes for them to attend an institution, the three to four years fly by. Students should still dedicate their best efforts to their education, but stepping back and enjoying the undergraduate experience at Pepperdine should not be neglected.

Take the time to embrace the scenic drive along the PCH, plan a beach day, make lasting memories and cherish the time you have with your friends and peers. Whatever you do, look back at your time at Pepperdine with joy rather than regret.

__________________________

