In this episode, DUNNcensored Anchor Hunter Dunn interviews students to see whether or not they are Pepper-DUNN with Sodexo’s Pepperdine Dining Services at the Waves Café.

“I got food poisoning about a week ago,” first-year student Stephen Weinstock said.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Hunter Dunn @hunterisdunn or hunter.dunn@pepperdine.edu with any questions or suggestions!