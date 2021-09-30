G News / Video / November 9, 2021

‘DUNNcensored’ Episode 1: Recall Receipts

By Hunter Dunn

“DUNNcensored” host Hunter Dunn examines the views of Pepperdine Students on California’s recall system and the cost of the recent failed attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom. Dunn also presents some possible remedies to alleviate the burden on the taxpayer.

“Wow! That’s a lot of money,” Pepperdine first year Payton Ballinger said, in response to the cost of the election. “That’s what I’d say to that!”

