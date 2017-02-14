Graphic by Nate Barton

Like most topics of our generation, the issue of being an overly-eager college student with little time for anything can be summed up with a simple meme: A triangle with the title “Choose Two,” each point representing school, social life or sleep. Scarily relatable, right?

Well, that’s not how it should be. Ideally, students would have time for it all, but that’s just not the case all the time. College comes with pressure, it’s just part of the territory. The pressure to do well, to succeed in all facets and to be the best possible version of ourselves, no matter the cost. But that pressure can lead us to have unrealistic expectations.

It’s well-known that most memes aren’t factual, but if that triangle seems a bit too relatable, there are things to think about that can change that.

There’s the idea that school always comes first, but that’s not true. As Pepperdine students, we all attend a prestigious university likely with the hopes of having an above-average career outlook for post-graduation. But going out for ice cream instead of studying for that HUM midterm won’t haunt you for the next few decades.

A social life isn’t just a distraction for school work, it’s a vital part of our existence as humans. A passing wave and a quick “how are you?” won’t suffice our natural instincts to interact with others. It’s important to take a break every now and then, to relax and let loose for a while.

Sleep isn’t something students can deprive themselves of, without severe repercussions. Kill two birds with one stone and go to your friend’s apartment off-campus and take a nap there, if you have to. Get creative with your free time.

Do something to let yourself breathe for a little bit without the stress of school or isolation. Pepperdine students work hard and we deserve a break. It’s well-earned, trust me.

