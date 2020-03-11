Pepperdine’s London International Program, located at 56 Princes Gate in Knightsbridge, London.

Photo by Kayiu Wong

The number of coronavirus cases in the Pepperdine community rose to four after the university announced Friday, March 20 that a third student in the London International Program tested positive for COVID-19.

The university announced the first positive case of COVID-19 among London program students in an email sent March 16. Three days later, administrators emailed the community about a second London program participant who tested positive, as well as the first known COVID-19 case on the Malibu campus. The March 19 email stated the student did not live in university housing in Malibu.

Pepperdine sent a separate email March 19 to students who were in the same Center for Communications and Business (CCB) class as the Seaver student who tested positive for COVID-19. The health advisory stated the student attended the CCB class Friday, March 13, but does not specify what class.

Administrators wrote in their latest COVID-19 exposure update that they are aware of two additional individuals from the London program who have been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

The university strongly urges those who were in the London program to follow Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The London program was among the last two International Programs sent home by Pepperdine on March 10. London program participants all returned home by March 14.

