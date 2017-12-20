One of the best places to dine in Malibu on a dime won’t be closing after all. Malibu’s longtime beloved Country Kitchen has a new lease that will be discussed at the Feb. 12 city council meeting.

Country Kitchen employee Kevin encourage Pepperdine students and local residents to come to the meeting to support the restaurant.

“If the students were to come show their support, that would really help us a lot,” he said. “The council will see that and see how it will affect the students.”

He said since the Country Kitchen is one of the cheapest places to eat in Malibu, he knows the students will want to keep it around.

Local residents signed an informal “Save the Country Kitchen” petition in 2015.

The restaurant was established in the 1950s and has been at the same location along Pacific Coast Highway ever since.