Graphic by Julianna Lauro

The Country Kitchen, which has operated in the same location along PCH in Malibu since the 1950s, is fighting to renew its lease.

The managers of the Country Kitchen, located at 21239 PCH, said as of right now, they are unable to disclose any information regarding the details of the new lease. The managers did express that one reason they hope the lease will be renewed is because of the “Save the Country Kitchen” petition that was signed by more than 2,500 Malibu residents and Pepperdine students back in 2014.

One employee from the Country Kitchen, Kevin, who did not want to reveal his last name, said that although there is a new lease in place, he still encourages Pepperdine students and Malibu residents to attend the Malibu City Council Meeting on Feb. 20, to help express their support of the renewal.

“If the students do what happens and show their support that would really help us a lot,” Kevin said. “The council will see that and they will see how much [the restaurant] affects students.”

Kevin also said the Country Kitchen is a spot that many students enjoy going to because the food is good and the prices are very reasonable.

“The thing is that not every student works, they just go to school,” Kevin said. “The fact is that this is like, the cheapest restaurant in Malibu, I am pretty sure students want to keep this place around.”

Pepperdine senior Monica Bae said The Country Kitchen is one of the restaurants in Malibu she enjoys going to because of the breakfast burritos.

“I am happy they are renewing their lease because their breakfast burritos are so good,” Bae said. “The times I don’t want to drive all the way to Lily’s I can always count on the Country Kitchen to pull through.”

Kevin added that the Country Kitchen is not only a restaurant that stands out to the students, but it also plays a role for the long-time Malibu residents. Kevin also added that the history behind the restaurant adds to a significant part of the place that the residents call home.

“It’s been here for such a long time and we have loyal people who come here and live around the area, so I mean it’s just something that’s been here forever,” Kevin said.

The Country Kitchen, which is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., is one restaurant in Malibu filled with students, residents or visitors who can enjoy the breakfast foods, burgers, sandwiches and more.

“I do not live in Malibu, but every time I happen to be in the area, I stop at this restaurant for my favorite breakfast burrito,” said Diana Gonzales, one of the customers at the Country Kitchen. “The food is great, and the service is great, too.”

Kevin and the staff at Country Kitchen asks that Pepperdine students and Malibu residents attend the City Council meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. to help the restaurant renew their lease so they can continue to serve the community their favorite breakfast burritos and burgers.

